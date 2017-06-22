A crash on I-59 claims the life of Bessemer deacon

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Bessemer man on Wednesday.

54-year-old Darrell James Pettie was struck by a car on I-59, about three miles north of Vance. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say moments before Pettie was struck, he was standing outside of his car helping another driver who had hydroplaned and crashed.

According to Paster Louis Jones, Pettie was a deacon at Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Bessemer. He says Pettie will be missed in the ministry.

“[Pettie was] just real jovial, real high-spirited, just a good guy,” Jones said. “We really going to have a void in our deacon ministry from his presence not being here.”

The driver of the Dodge that struck and killed Pettie fled the scene on foot before he could be identified.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating this incident. If you have any information helpful to this investigation, please call Troopers at 205-553-5531.