Auburn’s Wiley makes Team USA U19 roster

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) – Auburn center Austin Wiley will represent the country once again. A year after helping Team USA win gold at the FIBA Under-17 World Championships, Wiley is officially on the USA U19 World roster, the team tweeted out Thursday morning.

The former Spain Park High School standout is among a dozen players to make the final roster. Team USA will compete next month in Cairo, Egypt. The tournament will begin July 1st.

Auburn freshman forward Chumo Okeke was also a finalist for Team USA, but was forced to return to Auburn after injuring his knee. Tiger’s head coach Bruce Pearl released this statement on Okeke’s injury:

“Chuma Okeke will be leaving the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team training camp on Thursday and returning to Auburn for further evaluation after injuring his left knee on Tuesday. (USA head coach John Calipari) Cal called me and told me how well Chuma played and what an impression he had made. I am proud of Chuma for making the first cut of players. The injury is unfortunate, but everyone has Chuma’s health as the main concern. There is not a timetable at the moment.”