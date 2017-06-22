Cindy downgraded to tropical depression; flood and tornado threat continues for AL

Tropical Storm Cindy is now downgraded to Tropical Depression Cindy. The center of the depression is moving north along the LA/TX state line. 10 AM updates from the Hurricane Center indicate 35 mph winds. It will likely become a remnant low by tonight as it moves north and then northeast. But Cindy still has a long reach; our weather remains generally wet, with bands of rain and thunderstorms interspersed with periods of quiet.

**A Weather Alert Day is in effect for Thursday for the potential of strong thunderstorms, with brief, spin-up tornadoes.**

Thursday: The impacts of Cindy will be felt across the state today, from flooding rain to spin up tornadoes. Be prepared for a soggy start followed by a wet afternoon. We will need to watch the development of possible spin up tornadoes today. This is a common consequence of tropical systems moving inland. Because we are located on the eastern side of Cindy, we sit on the rainiest side. We will continue to encounter bands of rain, with some bands producing intense rainfall. In between intervals of rain, we could see a few peeks of sunshine. Highs today will be in the low 80s.

Tomorrow through the weekend: We will still be dealing with the effects of Cindy on Friday with more showers and isolated storms. Waves of rain will drop plenty of rain tomorrow. Highs will reach into the low 80s. The rain will slowly begin to taper off on Saturday and Sunday. We should finally see some sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Gulf Coast conditions: This morning, along the Gulf Coast, expect steady winds of 20 to 30 mph. That will create high water on the west sides of bays, and it will push water into rivers that drain to the east. Be prepared for higher water levels that could be several feet above typical. High tide this morning is aggravating the coastal flood problem. The Mobile Causeway is closed because water is blown over the sea wall and is covering the roadway. This type of flooding is also occurring on Dauphin Island and just north of the Dog River Bridge.

The wind and swells will create dangerous rip currents at the beaches so stay out of the water. Away from the coast, steady winds should be easterly between 10 and 20 mph.

