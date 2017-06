MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Coroner identified the man killed Wednesday in Montevallo.

The coroner says the victim is 25-year-old Corey Walker of Birmingham. He was fatally shot.

Police say the driver and passenger of a car traveling on Highway 203 were shot and then crashed their vehicle into a tree in a backyard.

