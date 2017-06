CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey is scheduled to hold a news conference on Alabama’s response to Tropical Storm Cindy, which has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

According to the release issued by the Governor’s office, Alabama Emergency Management Director Art Faulkner and State Meteorologist John Stefkovich will join Governor Ivey to give updates on weather conditions.

The conference will begin at 12 p.m. noon at the Alabama Emergency Management Agency in Clanton.