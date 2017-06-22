Man arrested on multiple charges of sexual child abuse

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials arrested a Cullman man on multiple charges of sexual child abuse, according to a release issued by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials investigated Henry Dewey Loyd, 44, for three months before his arrest on Thursday. Investigators discovered that Loyd had targeted a juvenile and arranged to meet up for an unlawful act.

Investigators obtained warrants for Loyd’s arrest after a victim came forward about the incident.

Loyd has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful act, electronic solicitation of a child, and transmitting obscene material to a minor.

The suspect is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center on a $180,000 bond.