Oprah magazine names City Café one of the best food spots in Alabama

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport business is getting some national attention for its tasty southern food. The City Café in downtown is featured in O, the Oprah Magazine.

Owner Geanie Brown is thrilled that her restaurant was featured in the July edition of the Oprah magazine. The article praises the business calling it one of the best spots to eat in Alabama.

“We were just blown away,” Brown said. “I called my parents because this is Oprah. You just don’t hear about this happening. So, we are very excited. It is a top honor.”

Brown says her restaurant offers a wide variety of southern food.

“We have home cooking, green tomatoes, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, all the things we grew up with at home with our parents.”

Customer Tammy Bailey eats lunch at City Café often with her husband. She was also excited to hear the restaurant is getting national exposure.

“Not only is the food good and it is good as mom would make, the customer service, the waitresses are adorable,” Bailey said. “They take really good care of you and their personalities are fantastic.”

Brown says she is hoping to see even more business as a result of the attention from Oprah.

“We’ve already had customers coming in saying that they read the article and they were coming in to try it out. Anybody who comes in because of that is just fantastic.”

This isn’t the first time the City Café has been in the national spotlight. The business has already been featured in Southern Living and the Food Network magazines.