Second person succumbs to injuries from Jasper car dealership flash fire

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A second person has lost their life as a result of injuries sustained in a flash fire at a Jasper car dealership, according to the Walker County Coroner.

Javan Robinson, 20, was working in the maintenance area at Carl Cannon when the flash fire began a week ago. Robinson died as a result of his injuries at 12:06 p.m. on Thursday at UAB Hospital.

The other person that passed away as a result of injuries from the fire was 39-year-old Jake Jennings of Locust Fork, Ala. At this time, there is no more word on the condition of the other people injured in the blaze.

