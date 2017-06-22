Summer Wedding Venue Spotlight: Sterling Castle

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) -– For many people, their wedding day is a chance for their fairytales to become reality.

Creativity runs wild at one Shelby County venue, making weddings there magical.

Royal, fairytale, woodland, and gothic weddings are some of the ideas couples bring to the owners of Sterling Castle. They have even had requests for themes like Game of Thrones, The Wizard of Oz, and Dr. Who. No idea is too far-fetched for this venue.

There are several options for ceremony and reception spaces, and each space is unique.

Couples can choose from views of Lakeside with a heart shaped lake, the front lawn with a castle as the backdrop, or the Great Hall complete with hidden hearts and floors made of pennies.

A variety of package sizes are available for couples with any size guest list. Fireworks, lighting, props, and special effects can even be customized to fit the occasion.

Spring and Fall dates book quickly, and weddings are already on the schedule for dates in 2019.

For details on specific pricing information, ideas and other options at the Sterling Castle, visit the Sterling Castle website.