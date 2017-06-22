Winn-Dixie parent company recalls potato wedges served through in-store deli

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WRBL) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, issues a voluntary recall of their potato wedges served through the in-store deli.

A press release says the food was sold individually to customers on the deli hotline. The recall is due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

The potato wedges were sold in all BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores. It should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.