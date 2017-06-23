Alabaster police warn parents about new location-based Snapchat feature

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday morning, Alabaster Police posted a warning to parents about a new location-based feature on Snapchat.

“Snapchat recently released a new update that includes a location sharing feature called Snap Map,” the department wrote on their Facebook page. “Snap Map allows users to share their location in real time. We tested the feature and the location was very accurate. This is obviously a safety concern. We suggest parents check their child’s phone to ensure that the location services is disabled or that the app is set to ‘ghost mode.'”

The department posted screenshots of their trial of the app’s new feature:

Our location when using Snap Map on Snapchat. (Pt 1) pic.twitter.com/uTZow2JSfn — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) June 23, 2017

Zoomed in on our location on Snapchat's Snap Map gives more precise location. (Pt 2) pic.twitter.com/DSIezqoKIJ — Alabaster Police (@AlabasterPolice) June 23, 2017