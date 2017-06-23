Civitan International celebrates 100 years of service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Civitan International is celebrating 100 years of service with an international convention in Birmingham. It’s the first time in nearly a quarter of a century the convention has been held in Civitan’s hometown.

The convention brings together more than 1,000 guests from around the nation and the world. Civitan conventions are held in a different city each year to make it easier for members from around the globe to attend. The convention is open to guests of all ages and this year marks the first time Civitan and Junior Civitan members have held a combined convention.

It also takes place as Civitan International welcomes new leadership. Scarlet Thompson is the nonprofit’s first female Executive Vice President and joins the organization in July. Thompson says this year’s convention takes place at a pivotal time as service organizations learn how to reach out to potential members in new ways.

Members of Civitan will learn club building skills during the four day conference. There will also be several seminars on recruitment, management, communication and project planning along with other helpful life skills to use outside the clubs.

The conference will also be used to show non-local members everything Birmingham has to offer. Attendees can take part in racing tours at Barber and Talladega, a Civil Rights tour, a Foodie tour and more.

This year’s conference is being held from Saturday, June 24th to Tuesday, June 27th. To find out more about the conference, click here. For more on Civitan International, click here. You can also check out the organization’s flagship project, the Civitan International Research Center, by clicking here.