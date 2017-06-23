Cullman narcotics team seizes meth, pills during drug arrest

BERLIN, Ala, (WIAT) — The Cullman County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) arrested two people for unlawful possession of controlled substances.

Ronnie Regina Millar and Jesse Dean Thomas of Berlin were arrested after the CNET executed a search warrant on their residence. Agents found 12 grams of meth, 8 Alprazolam pills, a pistol, steroids, needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Millar and Thomas were both charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Thomas was also charged as a person forbidden to possess a pistol.

Millar is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond. Thomas has made bond.