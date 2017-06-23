Gadsden father & daughter killed in I-59 crash with 18-wheeler

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re learning more about the fatal crash in Etowah County Thursday night that claimed two lives.

Alabama State Troopers tell us as 21-year-old woman was driving her 2002 Chevy when she was hit by an 18-wheeler. Her father was the passenger in her vehicle. They both died at the scene.

Troopers identified the two as 21-year-old Anna Elaine Holthof and her dad,, 59-year-old Roy Michael Holthof, both of Gadsden.

The crash happened Thursday around 9:05 p.m. on I-59 at mile marker 181, one mile north of Atalla. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The wreck is under investigation by ALEA.