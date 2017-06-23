Hoover’s new Finley Center still enrolling for 2017 summer camps

HOOVER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) — Summer sport camps at the new Finley Center in Hoover have started! With plenty of time still left before school starts beck, it’s not too late to enroll your children.

“A lot of parents have been calling, asking, ‘I did not know about this! What’s going on? Can we come join your camp?’ Absolutely they can! We have plenty of space. We have basketball, volleyball, all sports, including indoor soccer, flag football, going to do a little bit of baseball, little bit of softball when we can, when we can get outdoors, but for the most part, we’re focusing on what we can do indoors,” said sport coordinator Jamie Cox.

Your campers will stay out of the sweltering summer heat with this state of the art indoor facility.

“We have 11 basketball courts. They’re all the same size, all the way across. But we also, encompassing those 11 basketball courts, we have 17 volleyball courts,” general manager Monti Jones, Jr. said.

The center accommodates small events like birthday parties and business meetings, all the way up to large trade show events. Market Noel 2017 is scheduled to fill the massive floor space with dozens of vendors. There is plenty of room: the main floor is 83,000 square feet! Add that to three multipurpose meeting rooms, a food court, a quarter mile walking track, and even an on-site campground.

“In phase two, we will be adding five baseball fields. One of them will be natural grass and the other four will be artificial turf,” Jones explained.

Plus, fields for soccer and lacrosse, tennis courts, a splash pad, and a playground are in the works. That means summer camps at the Finley Center will keep getting better and better!

“Camp starts at 9 a.m. in the mornings and will go to 4 p.m. with early drop-off and late pick-up options available. So kids are going to be running from nine o’clock to four o’clock. They’re going to be learning about the sports. They’re going to be active. By the time they get in your car and they go home, they’re going to be knocked out,” Cox said.

To sign your kids up for camp or find out how the Finley Center can accommodate your next event, for more information.

Location: 100 Ben Chapman Dr, Hoover, AL 35244

Phone Number: (205) 444-7781