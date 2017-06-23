Miles College students and faculty help family affected by tornado

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, Miles College students and faculty helped bring a surprise birthday party to life for a Fairfield child affected in Wednesday’s storms.

The Miles College Social Work Department saw a story on Facebook about a mother and her two sons who lost everything. Members of the department started reaching out to staff and students to help the family.

With support from a small group of people, students and staff members like Kim Moore and Diane Bivens were able to make an impact in this family’s life. The group bought party favors, food, and clothes to a party for the two boys.

Britney Tolbert, 29, mother of two young boys, rushed home from work on Wednesday to see her home destroyed. Tolbert’s youngest son, Ciyon, who turned six on Thursday, was looking forward to a huge birthday party. Ciyon’s mother is just glad everyone is safe.

“I just want to thank God. I am so grateful for all the text messages, calls, emails,” Tolbert said. “I am overwhelmed and want to thank Miles College faculty and students for helping us during this time.”

The faculty and students of Miles College surprised the six year old with a Batman-themed birthday party and people around the Birmingham area brought gifts throughout the day.

Sherron Wilkes, Director of Social Work at Miles College, rallied members of the Social Work Department and students to participate in efforts to help the family. Wilkes is just happy she was able to help.

“I prefer being behind the scenes, but I am so happy that we are able to help this family. This is what a community is about helping others in time of need. As a public servant it is my duty to assist others.”