Red Cross volunteers in Tuscaloosa on standby to help in south Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Volunteers from the West Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross are on standby in case they are needed in South Alabama for recovery efforts following storm damage from Tropical Depression Cindy.

Volunteers in Tuscaloosa say they’ve been tracking the storm’s progress since it made landfall earlier this week. Yesterday, volunteers were checking supplies in preparation. Tilda Mims of the Red Cross said they were checking supplies to make sure they’d

Tilda Mims of the Red Cross says they start contacting volunteers when they anticipate weather events.

“We have some really good volunteers and whenever we anticipate a weather event, we do some calling around to see who is available, who is willing to be deployed, and who needs to stay in town,” Mims said. “They take that opportunity to get prepared to make sure they have what they need to do their task.”

Volunteers from the Red Cross in Tuscaloosa were deployed to Missouri for a disaster last March.