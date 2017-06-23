Second round of storms brings flooding and damage to Central Alabama

(WIAT) — Central Alabama is still recovering from powerful storms that struck Fairfield and Ensley on Wednesday, but more storms have brought more damage to the area.

In Southside, Ala., two homes have been struck by falling trees, and trees have also fallen into the street in Birmingham and Gadsden, knocking down power lines. In addition to trees that were knocked down, flooding made many areas impassable, including Tuscaloosa’s South Sandy Road.

View the gallery below to follow the CBS42 storm coverage from around the state.

Lister Ferry Road in Southside Cedar Bend Road in Southside 90th Street North and Zion City in Birmingham 90th Street North and Zion City in Birmingham South Sandy Road in Tuscaloosa Tillison Bend in Gadsden, near Goodyear Heights Baptist Church