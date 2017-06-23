Second round of storms brings flooding and damage to Central Alabama

By Published: Updated:
90th Street North and Zion City in Birmingham

(WIAT) — Central Alabama is still recovering from powerful storms that struck Fairfield and Ensley on Wednesday, but more storms have brought more damage to the area.

In Southside, Ala., two homes have been struck by falling trees, and trees have also fallen into the street in Birmingham and Gadsden, knocking down power lines. In addition to trees that were knocked down, flooding made many areas impassable, including Tuscaloosa’s South Sandy Road.

View the gallery below to follow the CBS42 storm coverage from around the state.

June 23 Storm Damage

