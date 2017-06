BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Comedian Sheryl Underwood is in Birmingham for a two-night run of her stand-up comedy show.

Underwood is a host of the CBS talk show “The Talk”, which has been renewed for the 8th season.

The comedian will be performing at the Star Dome Comedy Club on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. Visit The Stardome website for ticket information.

Tune into the CBS 42 News at Noon where we’ll have Underwood live in-studio!