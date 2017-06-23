University of Alabama releases statement on death of Megan Rondini

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama has released a statement on the 2016 suicide of Megan Rondini.

Rondini was a student at the University in 2015 when she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a member of a prominent Tuscaloosa family, a case that was recently revisited by a Buzzfeed News article.

You can read the University’s full press release below.

UA Statement in Response to Recent Media Reports

June 23rd, 2017

The University of Alabama has been deeply saddened by the death of Megan Rondini, and we continue to offer our sympathy to her friends and family.

Information published by news outlets this week has unfortunately ignored some significant facts. When Megan went to the hospital, a University advocate met her at the hospital to provide support and stayed with her throughout the examination process. Megan also received information from University representatives regarding services available to her on campus, including counseling through the University’s Women & Gender Resource Center. When she sought counseling and her first therapist identified a potential conflict as defined by her professional obligations, Megan was immediately introduced to another therapist, who provided care and support. Additionally, the UA Title IX Office was in contact with Megan, including offering academic accommodations and helping to streamline her withdrawal when Megan elected to return to Texas.

Because the reported incident occurred off-campus, the University’s police department was not involved in the formal criminal investigation.

We hope these recent news accounts, which do not tell the full story, will not discourage others from reporting sexual assault or seeking help and support.

