Weather Impacts For Peach Festival

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT)– Weather is impacting the 70th Annual Peach Festival in Clanton. So far, the Peach Jam Jubilee Friday night is still on. But, the parade Saturday morning has been canceled.

The Peach Auction on Saturday is still on. It will be at the Senior Connections Center in the Fred’s shopping center station at 10 a.m.

Rain chances will stick around through Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

How is the peach crop? Down a bit because the peaches didn’t get the cold weather in the winter needed. But, there will be plenty of peaches at the festival and the crop will hopefully last through the summer.

We will keep you updated if there are any other weather related changes for the Peach Festival.

