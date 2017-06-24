GBHS celebrating Adopt a Shelter Cat Month with special adoption fees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month which means there’s no better time to find a new best friend than now. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is helping cats find their fur-ever homes with special adoption fees through the month of June.

Right now, kittens six months and younger from the Humane Society are only $30 while cats six months and older are just $20. The cost covers an adoption fee, microchipping, vaccinations, and a neuter or spay. All pets are ready to go at adoption time.

The special adoption fees come as GBHS hosts two adoption events in Birmingham. GBHS will have adoptable dogs at the Magic City Music and Food Festival on Saturday, June 24th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ten food trucks and ten local bands will be at the event at Good People Brewing Company.

Adoptable dogs will also be out at the Tie One On! Funky Food Truck Festival benefiting AIDS Alabama. That’s being held on Saturday, June 24th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at TrimTab Brewing Company. You can tie dye a t-shirt, enjoy good food and maybe find a new best friend during the event. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door, and children 6 and under are free.

You can always check out the adoptable pets from GBHS by checking out the adoptable pets page here. You can also stay up to date with all the events GBHS is part of through their website and social media pages here and here.