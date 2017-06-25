BOLO: Three children reported missing after overnight stay with grandmother

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT): Three children have been reported missing after an overnight stay at their grandmother’s house on Thursday, June 22nd, per LT. Teena Richardson of Tuscaloosa Police Department.

The missing children are Bryant Taylor, 5, King Scott, 3, and Lola Scott, 1.

Lolisa Hood, mother, last saw her children on Thursday, June 22, 2017, when she left them with her mother, Lisa Hood, 49 of Tuscaloosa for an overnight stay. The children were last seen in the early morning hours of June 23rd at the residence of Lisa Hood by a friend of the family.

Tuscaloosa Police believe Lisa Hood and the three children are believed to be traveling in Lisa Hood’s 2002 Ford Windstar, blue with an Alabama Tag # 8060AS5.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Lisa Hood and/or the three missing children you are asked to contact Crime Stopper at 205-752-7867 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.