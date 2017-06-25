Central Alabama Community College placed on probation

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (AP) – Central Alabama Community College has been placed on probation because of some financial issues.

Al.com reports the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges put the school on 12-months’ probation, but officials say it will retain its accreditation during that timeframe. Central Alabama President Susan Burrow says the probation is the result of audit findings from previous years that have mostly been resolved.

Burrow says it wouldn’t affect students or any school programs. SACS said the probation was the result of failure to comply with standards concerning financial stability and control of finances.

A state audit released in March shows the school paid $100,914 in penalties and interest for failure to properly pay employees’ taxes in 2011, 2013 and 2014. The college says that problem has been corrected.