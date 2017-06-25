Community remembers boy killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gate City community gathered in Lewis Park Sunday to remember 9-year-old Amere Savage. Savage was hit and killed by a car while riding his scooter down Joppa Road on Father’s Day.

“He’s gone to a better place. Don’t forget him. Please don’t forget him,” said Dytrcia King, Savage’s great-grandmother.

“It don’t surprise me that this community would come and rally around this mother because we’ve always done that,” said Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner.

The community sang, embraced each other and released balloons in his memory.

New signs were put up around the park by Jeremy Love and the Gate City Foundation advising drivers to slow down. Love said they’re asking the city for more signs as well as speed bumps.

“Throughout the weeks when everybody’s gone. There’s just one child in the park playing, someone driving down the street can see that sign and say okay, let’s slow down, let’s save a life today,” said Love.

And he said they want other communities to heed their warning as well.

“If you’re driving anywhere, not just in Gate City, but anywhere in this city. Anywhere, anywhere. We want people to stop and slow down and watch for children,” said Love.

If you’d like to help Amere’s family with funeral costs, you can make a donation at Aubrey Bushelon Funeral Services on Georgia Road in Gate City.