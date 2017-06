Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Wide Receiver room became a little less crowded Sunday. Former Clay-Chalkville standout TJ Simmons surprisingly announced he was transferring from the Alabama program to West Virginia.

Simmons committed to the Crimson Tide as a 5-Star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville. He played in 12 games his freshman season, almost exclusively on special teams. Simmons had a strong showing in the A-Day Spring Game, catching six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.