Gov. Kay Ivey seeking disaster declaration for farmers after Tropical Storm Cindy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey sends a letter the U.S. Department of Agriculture requesting urgent assistance on behalf of all Alabama agricultural producers.

The letter explains that because of significant rain, wind and flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy, many farmers in Southern and central Alabama have been impacted. Some are experiencing significant losses of crops including: cotton, corn, peanuts, soybeans, specialty crops and wheat.

Governor Ivey’s letter says the damage will result in a loss of income for the state’s agricultural industry and create hardships for producers. Ivey write farmers are vital to the Alabama economy and to the nation as a whole so farmers need assistance to keep food production systems in balance.

Governor Ivey is also requesting a USDA assessment of affected counties so an agricultural disaster declaration may be determined. Officials must review crop losses before deciding on the declaration.