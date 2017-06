BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people have been sent to the hospital after a shooting that took place this afternoon, according to Lt. Edwards with Birmingham Police.

Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect in the shooting, which occurred at a gas station on the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North. One victim with life-threatening injuries was transported to UAB Hospital.

WIAT will bring you more information as it becomes available.