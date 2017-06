FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A northwest Alabama coroner is dead after being dragged behind a truck.

Florence police tell local media that Colbert County Coroner Carlton Utley became stuck between a pickup truck and a trailer about noon Monday, after getting out of the truck at a downtown intersection.

Officials say Utley was dragged half a mile (1 kilometer) or more before someone alerted the truck’s driver.

Utley died before he could be taken to a hospital. Police are investigating.