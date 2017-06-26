Bessemer burglary leaves homeowner shaken

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened in the 1600 block of 14th Avenue North.

Billie Jean Alexander said she was with her son at his school Awards Day when her home was broken into.

““I just… I really don’t really even know what to say about it. I mean it’s devastating,” said Alexander.

She said the burglar took thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and electronics, including her son’s game console.

“I drive to Hoover, I pick up a game for his gift … my baby couldn’t even come home and play his game. It’s really sad,” she explained.

The day before, two unknown individuals were seen in the back yard of the house next door. She got surveillance footage from a neighbor.

Sgt. Cortice Miles with the Bessemer Police Department said the two are persons of interest in the case. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Alexander is concerned about being at home alone.

“Who would break into a home with three vehicles in the driveway? I mean, you had to have been watching,” she said.

And that’s what concerns her.

“I’m constantly outside looking, every time my dogs bark or anything. It’s just scary. They invaded me,” she said.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, you’re asked to contact the Bessemer Police Department.