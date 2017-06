BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, you’ll be able to help all those affected by Thursday’s powerful storm which ripped through several neighborhoods in our area.

The City of Birmingham is asking the community to donate bottled water, canned goods and cleaning supplies (including gloves and trash bags). You can drop off donations at the Boutwell Auditorium 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.