Chilton County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

By Published:

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Chilton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate that escaped on Monday evening, according to a release from the department.

Jeremy Littleton has brown hair and blue eyes, standing at about 5’7″ tall and weighing around 136 pounds. He was last seen in blue hospital scrubs and a white t-shirt at Shelby Baptist Hospital, where he reportedly escaped by sneaking out of his hospital room’s bathroom.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 755-4698.

