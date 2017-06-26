Clerks return to work after robbery, shooting at Tuscaloosa gas station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a man they say robbed a gas station and shot a clerk.

Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit released surveillance video that shows a man dressed all in black, wearing a ski mask and pointing a handgun.

The robbery happened on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. at the Chevron on Skyland Boulevard. Tonita Dent says it’s the scariest thing she’s ever witnessed.

“I was just thinking, ‘Please don’t shoot me, please don’t shoot me’,” Dent said. “‘I have a daughter please don’t shoot me,’ and I was nervous,” Dent said.

Dent was working with her boss when the gunman came in and shot him in the head. The suspect then forced her to give him all the money in the cash register. The bullet grazed the victims head, he was treated at the hospital. Dent wants the man caught.

“I feel that he should be penalized for this. That is such a senseless crime, to shoot someone over a few dollars,” Dent said. “That wasn’t much money he got, and to shoot a person over a few dollars is ridiculous.”

Captain Kip Hart says Metro Homicide agents are searching for the suspect.

“Anytime you have somebody who wants to discharge a weapon in public,” Hart said. “Bullets don’t know their target, they hit where they land so we are fortunate no one else was injured and the clerk himself was not seriously injured. So we are very concerned about this case and want to apprehend the suspect.”

The victim who was shot was released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Tuscaloosa Police ask anyone with more information on the suspect to call them at (205) 349-2121.