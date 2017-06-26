Kerry Goode updates his health and battle with ALS

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)- Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was among the many guests at the 7th annual Cornelius Bennett Celebrity Golf Tournament at Greystone Country Club on Monday.

Goode was diagnosed with ALS in August of 2015. He spoke with CBS 42 and gave an update on his health status.

“I’m doing pretty good.” Goode said. “I can’t complain. Everyday above ground is better than one below for me. Just be thankful for the day you’re given and live it to your fullest.”

As the disease progresses, the brain loses the ability to start and control voluntary movement. Life expectancy from the time of diagnosis is 2-5 years, per the ALS Association.

Watch the video above for Goode’s full statement.