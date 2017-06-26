Kerry Goode updates his health and battle with ALS

By Published: Updated:

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)- Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was among the many guests at the 7th annual Cornelius Bennett Celebrity Golf Tournament at Greystone Country Club on Monday.

Goode was diagnosed with ALS in August of 2015. He spoke with CBS 42 and gave an update on his health status.

“I’m doing pretty good.” Goode said. “I can’t complain. Everyday above ground is better than one below for me. Just be thankful for the day you’re given and live it to your fullest.”

As the disease progresses, the brain loses the ability to start and control voluntary movement. Life expectancy from the time of diagnosis is 2-5 years, per the ALS Association.

Watch the video above for Goode’s full statement.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s