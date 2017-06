FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Miles College Division of Social Work is partnering with the Aletheia House to provide free HIV testing as a part of National HIV Testing Day.

The “Prevention Partners” will hold testing from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on June 27, 2017. The event will take place at the George T. French Jr. Student Activity Center on the Miles College campus.

Participants who take the oral swab test will receive a $15 WalMart gift card. Food and door prizes will also be provided.