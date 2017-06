SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal hit and run accident on Highway 280.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Police say 47-year-old David Michael Smith of Nashville was crossing a dark stretch of Hwy 280 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle did not see Smith crossing the road. The driver will not be charged.