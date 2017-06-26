Police arrest suspect in Ensley apartment murder

ENSLEY, Ala.(WIAT) — Birmingham Police have arrested a suspect on murder charges connected to the shooting death of Erwin Jones, according to court documents.

Phalander Hayes, 17, was taken into custody by police on June 22. On June 17, Jones was found dead on 2nd Court and 12th Street West at the Rickwood Apartments in Ensley.

Officials stated that they believe Jones’s death stemmed from a dispute over drugs and a gun.

Hayes is due in court on Tuesday at 9 a.m. on the charges.