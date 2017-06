TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting at a gas station on Saturday night.

According to investigators, the incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Chevron on Skyland Boulevard.

The suspect shot at the clerk during a robbery. The bullet grazed the clerk.

He was transported to DCH Medical Center and is expected to recover.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Tuscaloosa Police.