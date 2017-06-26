VIDEO: Police warn Kimberly residents to be on the lookout for roaming bear

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Kimberly Police Department is warning everyone to be on the lookout for a bear recently spotted in the area.

The police department posted a video of surveillance footage to their Facebook page showing the bear near Mahaffey Road.

This comes after a bear was spotted in the Center Point area in early June.

The surveillance footage was from June 24, just after 11 p.m. The video has since gotten more than 34,000 views.

Police say if you spot a bear, remain calm and keep your distance. They also suggest you make noise to make your presence known so that the bear knows it is in human territory.

If you spot a bear in the Kimberly area, call Kimberly Police.