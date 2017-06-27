Cyclist injured in hit-and-run stresses safety after wreck



IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are searching for whoever hit and a cyclist and didn’t stop earlier this week.

Investigators said the incident happened along Crestwood Boulevard Monday morning.

The victim, Thomas Waters, was recently released from the hospital. He said he is fortunate to only have bruises and scrapes.

“It’s a miracle that I can even walk,” said Waters.

Waters enjoys riding his bike, but said safety is always a concern. He said he did not even see the vehicle that hit him from behind. He was riding with traffic.

“It’s a God send that I’m here today and not in a pine box,” said Waters.

Photos from the wreck show the mangled bicycle that Waters was riding. He credited Irondale Police and Fire for the quick response. He just can’t believe the suspect would take off after the collision.

“I’m riding along looking at my friend in front of me, and all of a sudden the next thing I know, I’m on the ground and I was just hopeful I wouldn’t be run over,” said Waters.

Waters is among an active cycling community in Birmingham. Several riders met Tuesday to hear results of a recent survey.

B-Active Birmingham is an initiative under the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

The group has been studying area roadways and how comfortable riders feel. Results were placed on maps Tuesday at Railroad Park.

“What roads are OK right now, where people like to ride, so that we can emulate that, and where is it really dangerous,” said Hunter Garrison with RPC.

With cyclists input, organizers hope to provide nearby cities and towns with plans and ideas. The goal is to build and connect routes that can be better for the environment, active lifestyles, and rider safety.

“If somebody wanted to bike in from Homewood or Irondale, wherever they’re from, to Birmingham, right now it’s really difficult to do that,” said Garrison.

Garrison said he is hopeful riders continue to provide input before more presentations in the fall.

With more bicyclists expected on the road in the summer months, Waters is hopeful drivers will be mindful.

He’s forgiven whoever hit him and left him on the side of the road, but still has plenty of questions that he hopes Irondale Police can answer.

“I don’t understand how anybody could ride away and not know the well-being of the person they know they just injured,” said Waters.

If you’d like to learn more about B-Active, you can visit the website, here.