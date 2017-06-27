Drug Task Force hosts Facebook Live town hall

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Drug Task Force hosted a Facebook Live broadcast Tuesday to talk with parents about teen drug use. The live event reached more than 2,400 Facebook users and engagement will grow as the video is replayed on the Drug Task Force Facebook Page.

“It certainly is a lot more than we could pack into a high school auditorium,” said Lt. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Drug Task Force.

Hammac said he’s passionate about sharing the life saving information, and Facebook Live gives him a new way to do that.

“It really is life saving information because so many times, we get parents who are living very comfortably assuming that it’s gonna be someone else’s child,” he said. “This was just an idea that we came up with thinking that this is a platform that we can utilize so parents can bring us into their home on their own terms at their leisure.”

The broadcast was an extension of Compact 2020, an initiative aimed at curbing the drug problem in Shelby County. It looks beyond just locking up users to helping them.

Joined by Chief Assistant District Attorney Alan Miller, who is also Executive Director of Compact 2020, the two talked to parents about what they should look for and their approach to dealing with the problem.

“What we want to do is make sure parents are aware of the problem that they have and we give parents the first opportunity to deal with it,” said Miller.

They responded to questions and comments on the spot and got feedback from the community via live comments.

“What we want to do is not use scare tactics, but simply share truth that there is no one immune to drug abuse and addiction,” said Hammac.

“I feel really really really good that this may be an opportunity to get information out there to help people, to help communities better understand the nature of this problem,” said Miller.

The event was a collaboration between the Pelham Police Department, the Alabaster Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

You can watch a replay of the broadcast below, or on their Facebook page here.