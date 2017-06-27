J.J.’s Freedom Center Summer Enrichment Camp continues to serve the West End community

(WIAT) — The J.J’s Freedom Center Summer Enrichment Camp is in its 17th year in Birmingham.

The camp serves children who live in the West End community.

Executive Director LaVeatrice Cockrom says the children take part in activities like chess and tennis and focus on subjects like reading, math, and science.

“We try to provide outside activities for our kids,” Cockrom said. “We have been to the Civil Rights Institute, and we plan to go to the zoo.”

Cockrom says their field trips provide opportunities to the students they may not have otherwise.

This year, the camp is partnering with the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. It will run through July 28th for children ages 6-15 years old.