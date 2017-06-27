KJ McDaniels Holds Meet and Greet With Kids of Birmingham

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — KJ McDaniels remembers what it was like growing up in Birmingham. The Brooklyn Nets forward stood in the same gym he used to play basketball growing up, surrounded by kids who were just like him.

The Brooklyn Nets forward held a meet and greet with local kids at the Hawkins Park Recreation Center ahead of his basketball camp which begins Thursday.

The Birmingham native played basketball at Central Park Christian School before spending three years at Clemson. He was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft in the 2nd round to the Philadelphia 76ers.

McDaniels hopes to promote the sport of basketball in Alabama, and inspire kids growing up that it is possible to achieve their dreams like he did his.