Redstone Arsenal spokesman: Military post on lockdown, possible shooter

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A possible active shooter forced Redstone Arsenal, a U.S. Army Post, to go into lockdown Tuesday morning.

My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution — Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017

According to a tweet from the base, there is a possible active shooter on the arsenal. Spokesman Christopher Colster spoke to media; he saud Redstone Arsenal received reports of a person possibly armed with a weapon at a building on the base.

A reporter asked him what he would say to those with family members on the base; he replied they prepare for this situation all the time. He explained they coordinate with Huntsville police, the Redstone Arsenal’s own police, the FBI and more federal authorities. Colster said there were no confirmed casualties, and officials hoped workers could return to normal activities within a couple of hours.

A safety drill was planned for Wednesday, but Colster said the report of a shooter was not part of any exercise.

Redstone Arsenal is located in Madison County, Ala., which is south of Huntsville near the Huntsville International Airport.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017

Close to 40,000 people work on the base in Huntsville; the majority are civilians.

WIAT will provide updates as information becomes available.