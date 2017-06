(WIAT) — Publix Super Markets has issued a voluntary recall for one if its products due to a risk of listeria contamination, according to a release from the company.

The supermarket chain received notification from its supplier of dried apricot about the risk of contamination, according to the release. The recall affects all 5.7 oz clear plastic containers of the mix, regardless of use-by date.

More information on the recall can be found by clicking here.