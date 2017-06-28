16-month-old boy struck, killed by vehicle in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-month-old boy was killed by a vehicle last night in Chilton County, the coroner says.

According to the coroner, the child was hit in front of his house near 14th St and 2nd Ave N. The child was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in CLanton, but later died. The coroner tells us he was notified around midnight. He says he wasn’t sure where the child was before he was hit.

Clanton Police are investigating the incident. CBS 42 has a call into them, but they have not released any information to us at this time.

