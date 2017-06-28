2 indicted for capital murder in shooting death of Wenonah High student

(WIAT) — Two teens have been charged in the shooting death of a Wenonah High School student.

17-year-old Juzahris Quintez Webb was killed while walking with a friend back in January. A car approached the two and started shooting. Webb was shot in the abdomen and later died in the hospital.

A grand jury has indicted 18-year-old Monsure Davis and 17-year-old Dequerius Fair on capital murder.

Both Davis and Fair are in the Jefferson County Jail. Each has a bond set at $250,000.