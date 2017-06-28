(CBS42 Community) — Whether you find yourself in deep debt, or you’re just trying to save a few bucks, the ēCO Savings Race, Sixth Edition may be able to help you out.

Since the first race in 2012, the ēCO Savings Race has had its teams improve their financial situations by over $375,000!

Not only can the event help you get your finances in order, but it can even give you a little extra boost with $10,000 for the winner, and $2,000 for all finalist teams!

The application process is quick and painless, and after a brief interview, you too can join the race.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!