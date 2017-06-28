Birmingham group helping Fairfield and Flint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Days after the storm, “New Era Birmingham” is helping Fairfield recover. But their dedication to service extends across state lines.

They’re traveling to Flint, Michigan on Wednesday to help the community that’s been affected by a water crisis.

Our mission is to go into the communities, spread peace, love, and knowledge. Educate the people. Try to bring the people together, and from that, in each community, hopefully we can make the city of Birmingham better,” said Justin Harris, a member of the group.

New Era Birmingham is an extension of a larger national organization that started with New Era Detroit, a similar service group to the north.

To follow the group’s journey, search for their “New Era Birmingham” Facebook page.