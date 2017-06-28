Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office takes Georgia fugitive into custody

By Published:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On June 22, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office took Denise E. Norman, fugitive from Dade County, GA, into custody at a residence on County Road 71 in Centre, according to a release from Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

Georgia authorities were searching for Norman on a probation violation charge, according to the release. While taking Norman into custody, investigators reportedly found marijuana at the residence.

Norman was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and charged with first degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She is expected to be extradited to Dade County, Georgia after her release on the local charges.

